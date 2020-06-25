LGBTQ Pride

Los Angeles Rams proud to represent during LA Pride

Out and proud Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders celebrate LA Pride
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Napoleon Jinnies and Quinton Peron made history along with the Los Angeles Rams when they both became the first male cheerleaders in the NFL.

"The journey with The Rams this far has been an amazing rollercoaster," Jinnies told ABC7's Karl Schmid. "It' just been an amazing experience overall."

"Making this team, I was accepted for who I was," Peron shared.

Both men are out and proud gay men and are honored to work with an organization that is both inclusive and leading the charge when it comes to changing the perception of LGBTQ+ representation in football.

"I feel that representation is everything and I started dancing because of representation," Peron told Schmid.

The Los Angeles Rams is one of a number of teams in the NFL to include male cheerleaders and to participate in Pride celebrations around the country. Napoleon and Quinton realize the platform they have been given and are proud that they can help lead the way when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality in sports.

Both men will make an appearance in ABC7's "Pride in Primetime" special which airs at 8 p.m, Saturday, June 27th.
