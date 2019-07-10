espy awards

Women's World Cup champion US team to attend The ESPYs

LOS ANGELES -- Fresh off their victory at the Women's World Cup, members of the U.S. national soccer team, along with top NBA draft pick Zion Williamson and world No. 1 golfer Brooks Koepka, will be among the attendees at The ESPYs on Wednesday.

The show honoring the past year's top athletes and achievements airs live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Comedian Tracy Morgan hosts the 27th edition.

The appearance by the soccer team will be part of a day on which they are celebrated on both coasts. The players will fly to Los Angeles for The ESPYs after a ticker-tape parade in New York on Wednesday morning.

Among the presenters for the awards show are Billie Jean King; actresses Elle Fanning, Christina Hendricks and Lilly Singh; former ESPYS host Joel McHale; and Usher.

Nominees set to attend include Saquon Barkley, Drew Brees, Todd Gurley, Oregon basketball player Sabrina Ionescu, Olympic champion snowboarder Chloe Kim, Patrick Mahomes, Mikaela Shiffrin, Breanna Stewart and Trae Young.

Other attendees include Odell Beckham Jr., Russell Wilson and singer-wife Ciara, Jared Goff, Rob Gronkowski, Caitlyn Jenner, Kyle Kuzma, Sugar Ray Leonard, Brandon Marshall, Von Miller, Lindsey Vonn and Dwyane Wade.

NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, with Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Tori Kelly performing "In Times Like These" to honor him.

Catch the "ESPYS" on Wednesday, July 10, LIVE on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN, ABC and this station.
