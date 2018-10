EMBED >More News Videos The Dodgers are preparing to face the Boston Red Sox as the 2018 World Series opens at Fenway Park Tuesday.

Red Sox and Dodger fans are paying an arm and a leg to see their team in the World Series.The average price for a ticket for any game ranges from $700 dollars to $1,700.But according to a ticket broker in Boston, one person paid $20,000 for a pair of front row seats.Tuesday morning on StubHub, the cheapest ticket to get through the gates at Fenway is $492.In Los Angeles, the cheapest price for Game 3 this Friday is about $645.The Dodgers face the Red Sox as the 2018 World Series opens at Fenway Park Tuesday. Here's a look at matchups and keys to the game: