World Series tickets: 2 front row seats at Fenway Park sell for whopping $20,000

Red Sox and Dodger fans are paying an arm and a leg to see their team in the World Series. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (KABC) --
Red Sox and Dodger fans are paying an arm and a leg to see their team in the World Series.

The average price for a ticket for any game ranges from $700 dollars to $1,700.

But according to a ticket broker in Boston, one person paid $20,000 for a pair of front row seats.

Tuesday morning on StubHub, the cheapest ticket to get through the gates at Fenway is $492.

In Los Angeles, the cheapest price for Game 3 this Friday is about $645.

The Dodgers face the Red Sox as the 2018 World Series opens at Fenway Park Tuesday. Here's a look at matchups and keys to the game:

