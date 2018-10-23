BOSTON (KABC) --Red Sox and Dodger fans are paying an arm and a leg to see their team in the World Series.
The average price for a ticket for any game ranges from $700 dollars to $1,700.
But according to a ticket broker in Boston, one person paid $20,000 for a pair of front row seats.
Tuesday morning on StubHub, the cheapest ticket to get through the gates at Fenway is $492.
In Los Angeles, the cheapest price for Game 3 this Friday is about $645.
The Dodgers face the Red Sox as the 2018 World Series opens at Fenway Park Tuesday. Here's a look at matchups and keys to the game:
