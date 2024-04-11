Have you seen it? Mini spring 'super bloom' spotted at LAX

Spring is certainly in the air for travelers coming in and out of LAX!

After the recent back-to-back storms that brought heavy rain to Southern California, a mini "super bloom" has sprung in the grassy areas between the runways at the airport.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Spring is in the air - and on the ground - at LAX!

After the recent back-to-back storms that brought heavy rain to Southern California, a mini "super bloom" has sprung in the unpaved areas between the runways at the airport. Travelers flying in and out of Los Angeles can see the bright orange flowers (if you've got a good view, of course.)

According to a recent report from the Los Angeles Times, experts say the wildflower "super bloom" may not be as vibrant as in years past.

Factors include the massive amount of rain the state has received and the colder temperatures.

Poppies are in full bloom, and visitors are flocking to a catch a glimpse and take pictures of the colorful fields at a poppy reserve in the Antelope Valley.

Wildflowers have already started popping up across Southern California, in places such as Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. But the displays of wildflowers have reportedly been "sparse so far."

However, experts say things could perk up in mid-April if the forecast brings consistent temperatures in the 80s, but it may not qualify as a "super bloom."