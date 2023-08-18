Convicted stalker back in custody after allegedly failing to register as sex offender

A 37-year-old Glendale man who was arrested just last week for allegedly peeping into a home was arrested again on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.

GLENDALE, Calif. (CNS) -- A 37-year-old Glendale man who was arrested just last week for allegedly peeping into a home was arrested again Thursday on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.

According to the Glendale Police Department, Calese Crowder was arrested Friday on suspicion of peeping into a residence in Glendale while a family, including children, were at home.

Police said Crowder pleaded no contest to a peeping charge on Monday and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and ordered to enter a sex rehabilitation program, however, Crowder was quickly released from custody.

As part of his sentence, Crowder was ordered to register as a sex offender, but police said he failed to do so, prompting him to be arrested again Thursday.

According to police, Crowder was being held in the Glendale City Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.

