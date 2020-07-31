Coronavirus

VIDEO: Woman assaulted in New Jersey Staples after asking fellow customer to wear mask

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- A 54-year-old woman who recently had a liver transplant was assaulted inside a New Jersey Staples store after asking the assailant to wear a mask, and the incident was caught on surveillance video.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hackensack.

Police say the victim was using the fax/copy machine when another woman approached to use a nearby machine with her own mask pulled below her mouth.

The victim told her to wear her mask, and the suspect became angry and started yelling.

Raw video of attack:
EMBED More News Videos

A woman attacked a 54-year-old in a Hackensack Staples after being told to put a mask on, police say



She approached the victim, who raised her cane and pointed it directly at the suspect, coming within inches of her chest.

The suspect then grabbed the victim, violently threw her to the ground, and left the store.

The victim was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center with a broken leg.

No arrests have been made

Hackensack police are asking anyone with information or who may be able to identify the attacker to contact CrimeStoppers at 844-466-6789.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyhealthface maskmedicalassaultcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Ventura food bank helps feed Oxnard family in need
Bryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma
Backlog of COVID-19 testing likely causing false dip in OC case rate
LA County warns places of worship to hold services outdoors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tattooed deputy gang rules Compton patrol station, deputy alleges
Teen arrested in Twitter hack that hit Obama, Gates accounts
1 Marine killed, 8 missing after accident near San Clemente Island
Inmates use bedsheets to escape from 12th floor of jail; 1 escapes
LA County warns places of worship to hold services outdoors
Backlog of COVID-19 testing likely causing false dip in OC case rate
Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available
Show More
Bryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma
Where is the epicenter of COVID-19 in LA County?
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
240-acre Dam Fire in Angeles National Forest 10% contained
USC reports 45 COVID-19 cases linked to fraternities
More TOP STORIES News