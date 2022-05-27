Devoted fans roll into Star Wars convention to celebrate favorite movie franchise

ANAHEIM (KABC) -- It's the Star Wars version of Comic-Con. Star Wars celebration is underway at the Anaheim convention center. The event is always full of surprises for fans of the franchise. And, when you hit the convention floor, it's always a sight to behold.Juan Galvan made a "Star Wars"-inspired stroller for his daughter, Indie."If I have to push the stroller, it should be a cool one," said Galvan. "And it plays music and stuff, so it's a Bluetooth, everything, so my wife loves it."You can build droids in "Star Wars" Celebration. Or you can build your own costumes. They do get attention. And that's the point."It's the creativity. Everyone can, like, come from anywhere, take stuff from their closet or the workshop and just create something that is special to them and show it off to people who are as creative," said Jamie Berry."I found out recently that the original bantha was an elephant and it blew my mind because I've loved it for decades now so I had to build Margie in honor of the original elephant," said Lisa Mei Ling Fong.You can buy all sorts of "Star Wars" apparel here... And if you like to people watch, well, there's plenty of that happening here. Where else you going to find Han Solo Cup?And if you'd like technology, there's an LG OLED limited edition 65-inch "Star Wars" television. It's coming. And when you turn it on?"It's an initial launch of the product for the fans, right? So we made only 501. They're exclusive. It's because of the 501st Legion so it's a shout out to the fans, you know? So we're trying to build that fandom," said Jose Cardona.