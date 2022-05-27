star wars

Devoted fans roll into Star Wars convention to celebrate favorite movie franchise

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Creativity is key for fans descending on Star Wars convention

ANAHEIM (KABC) -- It's the Star Wars version of Comic-Con. Star Wars celebration is underway at the Anaheim convention center. The event is always full of surprises for fans of the franchise. And, when you hit the convention floor, it's always a sight to behold.

Juan Galvan made a "Star Wars"-inspired stroller for his daughter, Indie.

"If I have to push the stroller, it should be a cool one," said Galvan. "And it plays music and stuff, so it's a Bluetooth, everything, so my wife loves it."

You can build droids in "Star Wars" Celebration. Or you can build your own costumes. They do get attention. And that's the point.

"It's the creativity. Everyone can, like, come from anywhere, take stuff from their closet or the workshop and just create something that is special to them and show it off to people who are as creative," said Jamie Berry.

"I found out recently that the original bantha was an elephant and it blew my mind because I've loved it for decades now so I had to build Margie in honor of the original elephant," said Lisa Mei Ling Fong.

You can buy all sorts of "Star Wars" apparel here... And if you like to people watch, well, there's plenty of that happening here. Where else you going to find Han Solo Cup?

And if you'd like technology, there's an LG OLED limited edition 65-inch "Star Wars" television. It's coming. And when you turn it on?

"It's an initial launch of the product for the fans, right? So we made only 501. They're exclusive. It's because of the 501st Legion so it's a shout out to the fans, you know? So we're trying to build that fandom," said Jose Cardona.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimstar wars
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
STAR WARS
Diego Luna, Jude Law, Warwick Davis: What is coming to Disney+
Bringing the 'Empire' back with 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'
Ewan McGregor returns as 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' in Disney+ series
Journey to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
TOP STORIES
Uvalde victims latest: Slain teacher's husband dies of heart attack
Saugus shooting survivor makes emotional plea during student walkout
4th grader 'did what she had to to survive' Uvalde shooting, aunt says
19 kids, 2 teachers killed in TX school shooting; gunman's mom speaks
Amber Heard ends testimony asking Johnny Depp to 'leave me alone'
Texas tragedy brings calls for gun control legislation
Inland Empire gang sweep results in 17 arrests plus gun seizures
Show More
Depeche Mode's Andy Fletcher dead at 60
Uvalde man says his daughter was killed trying to call 911 on shooter
LA health officials: All signs keep pointing to summer COVID-19 surge
Man arrested after 81-year-old was carjacked at Stater Bros.
Surgeon describes assault weapons' extreme trauma to kids' bodies
More TOP STORIES News