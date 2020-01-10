Society

Star Wars quilt honoring die-hard fan who died of cancer stolen in mail

By T.J. Parker
HOUSTON -- Richard and Morgan Terry were excited about celebrating their 10-year wedding anniversary when the couple received devastating news: Richard was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Richard passed away two weeks later.

"He almost made it to 48," said long-time friend Reagan Dekeyzer.

She said Richard was a Star Wars fanatic and always wore Star Wars T-shirts. As a nice gesture, Dekeyzer thought a quilt, made out of all those shirts, would make a great gift for his wife.

"It was so nice, and they even went the extra step to put the embroidery on the back that says 'Stitchard,' because that was his nickname," said Dekeyzer.

She mailed the quilt to Morgan in Wisconsin, but when Morgan received the package, there was no quilt.

All she found was one single T-shirt. Dekeyzer couldn't believe it. Somewhere between Houston and Wisconsin, the quilt was ripped out of its package

"I thought she was kidding, because I was like, 'Who in their right mind would take something like that?'" wondered Dekeyzer.

"I know they have no idea the meaning behind it, and I know it's material, but it's one of the only things she had left of him," she said. "It's just heartbreaking."

Morgan has filed a claim with UPS to try and figure out what happened. Both she and Dekeyzer are hoping whoever took the quilt returns it.

"I don't even need to know who did it," said Dekeyzer. "I just want it back in [Morgan's] hands, she never even got to see it."

READ ALSO: Terminally ill Star Wars fan gets early screening of 'The Rise of Skywalker' after Twitter plea

EMBED More News Videos

A terminally ill Star Wars fan at Rowans Hospice in England feared he wouldn't make it to see "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Then Disney stepped in after CEO Bob Iger caught wind of the patient's request.

