Police asking public for help finding dog stolen from women in NoHo assault

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are asking for the public's help finding two suspects who assaulted a woman and stole her dog at a 7-Eleven in North Hollywood.
Disturbing video shows a man and a woman knock down and assault the victim inside the store and take her dog, an 11-year-old pit bull / Rhodesian ridgeback mix named Drake.
The incident was reported at 12:46 a.m. on Sept. 26 at the store in the 11100 block of Burbank Boulevard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD detectives at (818)754-8424 or provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.