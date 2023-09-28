Police are asking for the public's help finding two suspects who assaulted a woman and stole her dog at a 7-Eleven in North Hollywood.

Police asking public for help finding dog stolen from women in NoHo assault

Disturbing video shows a man and a woman knock down and assault the victim inside the store and take her dog, an 11-year-old pit bull / Rhodesian ridgeback mix named Drake.

The incident was reported at 12:46 a.m. on Sept. 26 at the store in the 11100 block of Burbank Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD detectives at (818)754-8424 or provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.