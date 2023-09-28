WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police asking public for help finding dog stolen from women in NoHo assault

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, September 28, 2023 2:58AM
LAPD asks public to help find dog stolen from women in NoHo assault
EMBED <>More Videos

Police are asking for the public's help finding two suspects who assaulted a woman and stole her dog at a 7-Eleven in North Hollywood.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are asking for the public's help finding two suspects who assaulted a woman and stole her dog at a 7-Eleven in North Hollywood.

Disturbing video shows a man and a woman knock down and assault the victim inside the store and take her dog, an 11-year-old pit bull / Rhodesian ridgeback mix named Drake.

The incident was reported at 12:46 a.m. on Sept. 26 at the store in the 11100 block of Burbank Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD detectives at (818)754-8424 or provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.

Two suspects assaulted a woman inside a 7-Eleven in North Hollywood and stole her dog, an 11-year-old pit bull / Rhodesian ridgeback mix named Drake.
LAPD
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW