Cars spin out dangerously close to spectators in Los Angeles street takeover - VIDEO

A man was killed and two others were injured Thursday morning in street takeover crashes in Costa Mesa and Anaheim that police believe are connected.

MID CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A street takeover created a spectacle in Mid City on Sunday as cars did spinouts and donuts in the street for spectators, while blocking traffic at a major intersection.Footage from the scene shows traffic unable to pass through the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Cadillac Avenue as at least three cars gave the impromptu performance in the street.Los Angeles police were called to the scene but reported the group quickly cleared out and no arrests were made.Authorities warn that street takeovers can be dangerous, potentially causing injury to spectators and drivers.In Orange County, one person was killed and two were injured in two related street takeover crashes in October.