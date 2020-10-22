1 killed, 2 injured in apparent street takeover crashes in Anaheim, Costa Mesa; 1 collision caught on camera

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6203964" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Traffic came to a complete stop on the 5 Freeway in Norwalk when people began lighting fireworks on the lanes during an illegal takeover.

Family on scene tells me the victim was 23-year-old Sergio Marroquian from LA. They say it was his cousin who was the driver of the vehicle that struck him in the street takeover. They tell me Sergio did construction and was a good guy and was super funny. @ABC7 — Tony Cabrera (@abc7tony) October 22, 2020

ORANGE COUNTY (KABC) -- A man was killed and two other people were injured Thursday morning in street takeovers in Anaheim and Costa Mesa that police believe are connected, including one in which a violent collision was caught on camera.The first street takeover crash was recorded by a bystander.Cellphone video appears to show a suspect performing donuts at an Anaheim shopping center just before the vehicle drifted into a woman who was standing nearby. The car's rear end clipped the victim, flipping her into the air before she landed on the pavement.Paramedics arrived to treat a deep cut on the victim's head. Footage from the scene showed the woman, who had a significant amount of blood on her head, being loaded onto a stretcher and moved into an ambulance.Officials say the victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.One of her friends said she was conscious and talking."As we were walking, he slide right over here and hit our friend," said Mateo Cuves. "He was doing donuts and spinning around. She got hit by the driver, and she did a flip and hit the ground."The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Anaheim Plaza Marketplace. Anaheim police say there were several hundred vehicles in the parking lot at the time.The first 911 calls were about street racing and vehicles performing donuts in the shopping center. As officers were responding, a caller reported a female bystander has been hit by one of the cars and was down on the ground.According to authorities, when officers arrived at the scene, the woman was surrounded by a group of suspected street racers. Officials say the area is known for street racing. Multiple skid marks can be seen on the ground of the parking lot.The vehicle was later found and a male suspect was taken into custody, police say.Costa Mesa police say Anaheim authorities tipped them off that about 100 street racers were headed to the area.A short time later, a single-vehicle crash believed to be connected to a street takeover in Costa Mesa left one person dead and another injured. A male spectator was killed and at least one passenger was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to police.The crash, in which the vehicle flipped on its side, happened around 2:30 a.m. after up to 100 vehicles began taking over the intersection of Sunflower and Hyland avenues. The intersection is blocked until further notice, police said.Officials say the driver remained at the scene and was later arrested for homicide following a blood-alcohol test.Family members of the victim identified him as 23-year-old Sergio Marroquian of Los Angeles. The family told Eyewitness News that Marroquian's cousin was the driver of the vehicle.Police say street takeovers have been plaguing the Costa Mesa area over the past month. Participants have allegedly been throwing rocks and bottles at officers, as well as kicking patrol vehicles.There is also an Orange County task force to combat street takeovers."Our investigators in our police department will aggressively seek out anybody that participated in this and we will seek prosecution for this," said Costa Mesa police Sgt. Zack Hoferitza. "A young man lost his life because of it. It looks like fun but it is not fun."