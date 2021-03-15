Multiple arrests made at street takeover in San Fernando Valley

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A street race takeover caused chaos in the San Fernando Valley.The CHP broke up the scene at the intersection of San Fernando Mission Boulevard and Balboa Road in Granada Hills Saturday night.Multiple people were arrested, some for carrying weapons.At least 21 cars were impounded.One officer was hurt during efforts to control the crowd and arrest the suspects.Another takeover was held at Foothill Boulevard in Sylmar.