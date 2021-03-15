Multiple arrests made at street takeover in San Fernando Valley

By ABC7.com staff
GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A street race takeover caused chaos in the San Fernando Valley.

The CHP broke up the scene at the intersection of San Fernando Mission Boulevard and Balboa Road in Granada Hills Saturday night.

Multiple people were arrested, some for carrying weapons.

At least 21 cars were impounded.

One officer was hurt during efforts to control the crowd and arrest the suspects.

Another takeover was held at Foothill Boulevard in Sylmar.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san fernando valleygranada hillslos angeleslos angeles countystreet racingstreet games
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Orange, San Bernardino counties reopening more businesses Sunday
Oscars 2021: Nominations to be announced Monday
Knife-wielding man fatally shot by deputies in East LA
2 killed, 3 injured in North Hollywood crash
Woman seen coughing on SF Uber driver turns herself into police
VIDEO: Police chase ends with boat on fire
SoCal ski resorts see busy weekend after winter storm
Show More
Dolly Parton mural unveiled in Costa Mesa
Saints QB Drew Brees retires from NFL after 20 seasons
Breonna Taylor protesters clash with LAPD on her death anniversary
Missing hiker found dead in Angeles National Forest
Family renews call for justice for woman killed in Lamborghini crash
More TOP STORIES News