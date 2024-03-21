WATCH LIVE

Detectives investigate fatal shooting of street vendor in Long Beach

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, March 21, 2024 7:30PM
Street vendor gunned down in Long Beach
The motive for the deadly shooting of a street vendor in Long Beach remains under investigation and the suspect is still outstanding.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach police are investigating the shooting death of a man believed to be a street vendor.

The shooting was reported Monday around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of East Eagle Street.

Officers found a man at the scene with life-threatening gunshot wounds. They provided medical aid at the scene and he was then transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Video shows what appears to be a corn vending cart attached to a bicycle at the cordoned-off scene.

Detectives continued investigating through the evening, collecting casings and other evidence and interviewing witnesses.

They believe the shooting was carried out by a male suspect who fled the scene before officers showed up, but a detailed description and motive were not disclosed.

