Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Capt. Mike Kreza is seen with his wife and three daughters.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- A stretch of highway in Orange County is being renamed after a Costa Mesa firefighter who was killed in a crash last year.Monday the state Senate voted to designate the 55 Freeway between 19th Street and MacArthur Boulevard as the "Costa Mesa Fire Captain Michael Kreza Memorial Highway."Captain Kreza was killed last November when his bicycle was struck by a suspected DUI driver.Kreza had been training for a triathlon.He left behind a wife and three young daughters.