Striking hotel workers stage 3rd walkout in LA and Orange counties as negotiations remain stalled

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of hotel workers staged their third walkout in L.A. and Orange counties as contract negotiations with hotel management remain stalled.

Workers were holding a rally on Sunday to voice their side of things.

Unite Here Local 11 says workers should be able to afford to live in the city where they work. Instead, many are commuting for two or more hours.

They want a 40% wage increase and a 28% raise in benefit costs.

The hotels introduced a new proposal earlier this week, but workers rejected it.

They say the union is refusing to negotiate on any of their demands.