String of fires throughout Studio City investigated as arson

STUDIO CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Officials were investigating about 10 fires in the San Fernando Valley Friday that may be connected as a single arson case.The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to several locations around the West Ventura Boulevard area where fires were set on cars, rubbish and inside a dumpster behind a building in Studio City.The dumpster fire was reported around 6:15 a.m. in the 11300 block of West Ventura Blvd. Just a block away, another blaze was set in the 3900 block of Eureka Dr.AIR7 HD was overhead as authorities set up a command center near the location of the dumpster fire.The LAFD arson and counter terrorism division was called to the scene.It is unclear if any injuries were reported.