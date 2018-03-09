A student was arrested Thursday on suspicion of making threats on social media against Junipero Serra High School in Gardena.According to the Gardena Police Department, a cache of ammunition and several firearms were found at the teenager's home.Investigators said the suspect posted a threatening message on social media early in the week, then published a second post. The latter was apparently more specific, threatening violence against the campus.The teenager was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of making criminal threats and being in possession of a firearm. His name was not released because he is a minor.