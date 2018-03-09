GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) --A student was arrested Thursday on suspicion of making threats on social media against Junipero Serra High School in Gardena.
According to the Gardena Police Department, a cache of ammunition and several firearms were found at the teenager's home.
Investigators said the suspect posted a threatening message on social media early in the week, then published a second post. The latter was apparently more specific, threatening violence against the campus.
The teenager was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of making criminal threats and being in possession of a firearm. His name was not released because he is a minor.