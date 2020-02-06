Missing 29-year-old Santa Ana mother found, police say

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 29-year-old Santa Ana woman who was missing for more than two days has been found safe, police said Wednesday afternoon.Sulman Lleana Carrillo was last seen by her family Monday morning as she was going to her children's school.After that, she had no contact with her family. Police put out a "critical missing person" alert Wednesday morning.Police say she called her husband Wednesday and asked to be picked up in Valencia.The circumstances of her disappearance were not immediately available.Anyone with additional information is urged to call Detective A. Garcia at 714-245-8408.