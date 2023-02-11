3 ways to keep your heart health in check during emotionally-charged Super Bowl

Stress and anxiety are among the many emotions one can feel during the big game and they can be hard on the heart.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There's always a lot of excitement when it comes to the Super Bowl, but doctors are issuing another warning: this can lead to serious health issues such as heart attacks.

Stress and anxiety are among the many emotions one can feel during the big game and they can be hard on the heart.

"Research, looking at the Super Bowl and heart health, showed that actually heart attack risk went up by as much as 10 to 20 percent," said Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Jason Hoff with Loma Linda University Health. "This is a very emotionally charged game and we don't exactly make the best choices."

Take it from die-hard NFL fan Tom Hunt. A routine checkup yielded a surprising diagnosis.

"The nurse came out, and said, "dead man walking. He's 98% clogged,'" said Hunt. "Stress is what got me and not learning how to handle stress early on."

Hoff also added that if you're already dealing with chronic conditions, a day of greasy, salty foods can be the tipping point.

"This can be the trigger for, you know, things like a heart attack or heart failure," he said. "Try to include some healthier options, like vegetable dip and cauliflower buffalo wings, these kinds of things."

However, there's an easy way to keep your heart health in check during the game, according to Hoff.

First, during the pre-game, manage your expectations.

"You want to prepare yourself, mentally, for either outcome," said Hoff.

During halftime, get off the couch.

"Grab a football, go outside and toss it around, or even play a game of touch football," said Hoff.

Finally, win or lose, take in the joy of being with others.

"Focus on just enjoying the community with family and friends. I mean Super Bowl, and sports in general, is meant to really bring people together," said Hoff.

Meanwhile, Hunt is grateful for his health and hopes everyone appreciates the Super Bowl for what it is.

"It's just a game," he said. "It's a national holiday, sort of thing, but it's still just a game and enjoy it."