Personal Finance

$62 million Super Lotto ticket sold in Van Nuys

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

$62 million Super Lotto ticket sold in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Check your tickets!

A Super Lotto Plus ticket worth $62 million was sold recently at a Van Nuys liquor store.

Only one ticket was sold statewide that matched all five numbers plus the Mega number in the drawing held this Saturday.

The winning ticket was sold at Tori Liquor at 7300 Sepulveda Boulevard in Van Nuys.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 9, 11, 15, 27, 30 and the Mega number was 25.

The name of the winner has not been announced.

The winner has a choice of taking installment payments over 30 years or opting for the lump sum of $44.6 million, before taxes.

Also, two tickets with five numbers, but not the Mega, were sold for this drawing, earning the ticket holders $24,559 each. Those two tickets were sold at 7-Eleven stores in Atwater and San Ysidro.

The Super Lotto Plus jackpot now resets to $7 million for Wednesday's drawing. The jackpot for Powerball stands at $137 million and MegaMillions is at $104 million.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financevan nuyslos angeleslos angeles countygamblinglottery
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County reports more than 3K new COVID cases in 3 days
Fire guts popular Lake Elsinore biker bar, kills owner's dog
$50K reward amid search for driver in deadly Harbor City crash
Excessive heat, high temps Monday for desert communities, IE
39M families to start getting child tax credit payments this week
Burned cougar found in backyard in 2020 looks healthy on wildlife cam
Texas Democrats leaving state to stop GOP voting bill
Show More
Study: ICE medical personnel often ignored warning signs before deaths
Beckwourth Complex wildfire burns 86,000 acres in the Sierra
Cal ISO: Flex Alert in effect Monday as hot temps continue
Fundraiser held for 2 fruit vendors struck, 1 fatally, by DUI suspect
Man arrested after jumping into river while stranded in traffic
More TOP STORIES News