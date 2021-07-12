$62 million Super Lotto ticket sold in Van Nuys

A Super Lotto Plus ticket worth $62 million was sold recently at a Van Nuys liquor store.
Only one ticket was sold statewide that matched all five numbers plus the Mega number in the drawing held this Saturday.
The winning ticket was sold at Tori Liquor at 7300 Sepulveda Boulevard in Van Nuys.
The numbers drawn Saturday night were 9, 11, 15, 27, 30 and the Mega number was 25.
The name of the winner has not been announced.
The winner has a choice of taking installment payments over 30 years or opting for the lump sum of $44.6 million, before taxes.
Also, two tickets with five numbers, but not the Mega, were sold for this drawing, earning the ticket holders $24,559 each. Those two tickets were sold at 7-Eleven stores in Atwater and San Ysidro.
The Super Lotto Plus jackpot now resets to $7 million for Wednesday's drawing. The jackpot for Powerball stands at $137 million and MegaMillions is at $104 million.