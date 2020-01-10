Fashion Friday: From Kerry Washington's daring harness to Michael B. Jordan's sleek suit

"Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet LIVE!" - 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

It's Friday and you know what that means: It's time to round up the top seven looks of the week. When it comes to spotting celebrities' impeccable styles, supermodel and fashion expert Roshumba Williams has you covered.Kerry Washington stunned audiences with her daring Golden Globes wardrobe. Donning a topless black satin gown by Altuzarra, the "Scandal" actress held it together with a blazer and bedazzled harness. That one was definitely a conversation starter on Sunday night, but Williams gave her stamp of approval on the outfit.Wearing a red gown on the red carpet is another daring feat, but two stars did it just right at the Golden Globes. Nicole Kidman was ravishing in a strapless rose petal red Versace gown. The side ruching gave the dress volume, while Kidman's simple gold accessories made the outfit worthy of the Globes.Scarlett Johansson had a lot to celebrate at the Golden Globes, and she dressed to the occasion. With a sexier take on the red dress, the "Jojo Rabbit" actress wore a Vera Wang gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline.Fashion royalty Cate Blanchett did not disappoint either. The actress took couture to a whole new level with a pleated Egyptian Mary Katrantzou gown complete with an ornate bodice.As seen at the Warner Brothers Instyle after party, "Grown-ish" star Yara Shahidi was simply splendid in a canary yellow strapless ensemble. The mini dress was complete with an oversized bow, making the actress stand out among all the other attendees.At "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" this week, Rachel Brosnahan wowed the audience with her neon green, figure-hugging dress. On the late night show, the award-winning actress revealed that she's a natural blonde, unlike her brunette character she plays on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."As for the men? The guy who caught Williams' eye was none other than Michael B. Jordan. The actor wore a sleek monochromatic suit at an L.A. screening of his new film "Just Mercy."