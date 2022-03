LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (KABC) -- Faye Mack could not contain her excitement after finding out through a video call that her granddaughter would share her name.Mack's son, Justen Mack of Missouri, called his mother from the hospital on Feb. 22 to introduce her to his first daughter.The newborn was wrapped in a blanket with her name - Jayla Faye - on it, which prompted howls and tears of joy from her grandmother."Mama, stop crying," said Mack.