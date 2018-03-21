Surveillance video shows dog fatally shot in South Los Angeles; 4 suspects sought

Police have released surveillance video in hopes of identifying four suspects wanted in the shooting death of a dog outside a South Los Angeles home. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police have released surveillance video in hopes of identifying four suspects wanted in the shooting death of a dog outside a South Los Angeles home.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on March 9, patrol officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of East 91st Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The officers found a dead dog in the yard of a residence.

The animal was transported to a Los Angeles Animal Services shelter in San Pedro, where a veterinarian determined that the dog had been shot.

Police have released a video in hopes of identifying four suspects wanted in the shooting death of a dog outside a South L.A. home.



LAPD investigators say they obtained footage that depicts the killing of the dog. The black and white video appears to show two dogs in the gated yard as four people walk past on the sidewalk.

An apparent muzzle flash is seen as one of the individuals approaches one of the animals and opens fire. The suspects, described as possibly four males, then flee the scene on foot.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to email the LAPD's Animal Cruelty Task Force at ACTF@lapd.online or call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
