Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of taxi driver outside Burger King in downtown LA

The incident was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Grand and Cesar Chavez avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The call originated as a back-up call from fire officials who found the victim with a crowd forming around.
The driver, later identified as Oganes Papazyan, 68, of Burbank, suffered a "major trauma" after being stabbed in the facial area following some kind of dispute with the suspect, police said.
Witnesses say the driver, described as an elderly man, pulled into the parking lot with a passenger. Both of them then exited the car.
Great police work by your @LAPDCentralArea officers and detectives has resulted in the quick arrest of this suspect wanted for the brutal murder of a taxi driver in #DTLA this past Friday evening. pic.twitter.com/GC44UlUaHz— Commander Marc Reina (@LAPDMarcReina) November 18, 2019
LAPD officials announced the arrest Sunday night.
The suspect's identity and the motive for the stabbing have not been released.