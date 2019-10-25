Suspect captured on video burglarizing vehicle in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man accused of breaking into a vehicle and stealing items in Irvine was arrested Tuesday, police said.The incident occurred Oct. 20 in the area of Douglas and MacArthur Boulevard, according to Irvine police.The suspect, 28-year-old Roberto Torres, is accused of smashing the vehicle's window and stealing items from the passenger compartment.Dash camera video from inside the vehicle shows the burglary in progress.A search warrant was served and more items from other suspected burglaries were found at Torres' residence, police said. He was arrested Tuesday.Anyone with more information is asked to contact Irvine police.