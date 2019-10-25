Suspect captured on video burglarizing vehicle in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man accused of breaking into a vehicle and stealing items in Irvine was arrested Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred Oct. 20 in the area of Douglas and MacArthur Boulevard, according to Irvine police.

The suspect, 28-year-old Roberto Torres, is accused of smashing the vehicle's window and stealing items from the passenger compartment.

Dash camera video from inside the vehicle shows the burglary in progress.

A search warrant was served and more items from other suspected burglaries were found at Torres' residence, police said. He was arrested Tuesday.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Irvine police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
irvineorange countyburglarysurveillance camera
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 fires erupt in SoCal amid red-flag conditions
Canyon Country fire erupts to 4,000 acres
Sepulveda Basin Fire burns 60 acres, 80% contained
FIRE MAP: Active fire reports, perimeters for SoCal fires
Castaic fire damages 3 homes, burns 20-acres
SoCal wildfire school closures list
2 dead, 3 injured after pickup truck crashes into tree in Simi Valley
Show More
Large pigs evacuated from Canyon Country sanctuary as Tick Fire burns
Brush fire erupts in hills of Eagle Rock next to high school
Old Water Fire prompts mandatory San Bernardino evacuations
SoCal Edison power outage interactive map
New locations linked to latest Measles case in LA County
More TOP STORIES News