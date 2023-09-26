Suspect crashes on 605 Freeway in Irwindale after high-speed chase

A high-speed chase came to a dramatic end Monday night after the driver crashed into an embankment on the 605 Freeway in Irwindale, prompting temporary lane closures.

AIR7 HD was over the scene around 10 p.m. as California Highway Patrol officers blocked the northbound lanes as they placed the suspect into custody.

He reportedly crashed into an embankment, exited the vehicle and began running on foot. CHP then deployed its K-9 officers in an attempt to apprehend the suspect.

He was ultimately caught and was seen receiving medical treatment as small pools of blood were spotted nearby.

It's unclear what the suspect was wanted for but investigators say the pursuit started in the Bell Gardens area and proceeded into the San Gabriel Valley.

The incident remains under investigation.