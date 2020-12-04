Suspect killed, 2 US Marshals, NYPD detective injured in Bronx shootout | LIVE

The gunfire erupted on Ely Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. Friday as Marshals were executing a warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with the wounding of a Massachusetts State Trooper.
Multiple police units raced to the scene moments after the shooting started.
The suspect was shot and killed.
Right now in The Bronx #breaking #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/PGVLz5Pf5U— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) December 4, 2020
He is identified by law enforcement official as 35-year-old Andre Sterling.
Sterling was wanted for allegedly shooting a Massachusetts State Police Trooper in the hand in Hyannis on Cape Cod on November 20.
Update on investigation into shooting of Massachusetts State Police Trooper on Friday night, and statement from Colonel Mason. pic.twitter.com/KZ4HVNddIm— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 23, 2020
Two U.S. Marshals and an NYPD detective were rushed to Jacobi Hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries.
Sources say the Marshals received gunshot wounds.
The detective sustained a leg injury while helping transport the wounded Marshals to the hospital.
A second suspect was also taken to Jacobi Hospital for treatment.
There was no immediate word on that person's condition.
