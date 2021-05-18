Suspect identified in 1,325-acre Palisades Fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2753544" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Smoke from wildfires could cause health problems for some people.

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man who was taken into custody in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been identified.Los Angeles police said Ramon Santos Rodriguez, 48, was arrested Sunday afternoon on suspicion of arson.Rodriguez is being held on $75,000 bail, according to police.Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said during a press conference on Monday that the suspect was treated for smoke inhalation.The arrest comes after Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators and Los Angeles police detained and released another person over the weekend."Regarding the cause, it is labeled suspicious,'' Terrazas said. "The LAFD Arson Counterterrorism Section, along with LAPD, have aggressively pursued all tips and all leads. I want to have a special thank you to the community that provided us those tips and leads. We have to work together as a community. This problem is so significant in terms of major brush fires."Information that deemed the fire suspicious was developed thanks to tips from the community and a report from an LAPD helicopter in the area.There was 23% containment of the Palisades Fire and it remained at about 1,325 acres as of Monday evening, LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart said.Earlier on Monday when the blaze was at 0% containment, Garcetti said the number didn't mean the fire was "100% out of control.''"We're holding lines ... There's no injuries reported, no structures under threat at this time," Garcetti said. "Evacuation orders of course have been issued on the county side, but no evacuation orders have been ordered in the city of Los Angeles.''As of Monday, no structures were damaged. A firefighter sustained a minor eye injury but was expected to be OK, according to Garcetti. LAFD says it is optimistic about increasing containment soon due to constant water drops on remaining hot spots.Citing "successful firefighting efforts," the L.A. County Fire Department announced all evacuation orders in Topanga will be lifted and Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be open to only residents at 6 p.m. Monday.The fire first began burning Friday night and prompted an evacuation order for about 1,000 residents over the weekend. Around 7 p.m. Saturday, mandatory evacuation orders were issued for about 1,000 residents in Zone 4 and 6 in the Topanga area, according to the LAFD. That included residents east of Topanga Canyon between the Community and View Ridge, and everyone north of Entrada, south of Oakwood and east of Henry Ridge.A new evacuation warning was issued at 2 p.m. Sunday for all homes north of Chastain Parkway in the 1500 block to Calle Del Cielo. The warning area included Calle De Sarah, Calle Bellevista and all homes west of Calle Del Cielo and Ave Ashley up to the hills. There were an estimated 130 homes in the evacuation warning area.Noting the cool and damp weather, Garcetti said: "The weather is our friend, but it's also our challenge. It's our friend because it caps the fire and the heat; as soon as it lifts it is something that is a big danger.''He added the vegetation in the area has not burned in several decades, and the terrain is posing a challenge for firefighters."The problem and the challenge of it is when that inversion layer is here, it's very difficult to do those sort of air drops that we like to get in there to be more aggressive on this fire'' Garcetti said. "We feel good in the northwest of this fire and the far southwest, but in kind of west-southwest towards Topanga Canyon (the goal) is to make sure that we can build that line and hold that line."About 540 firefighters had responded to the area as of Monday, Garcetti said, with water-dropping helicopters working to contain the flames as the steep terrain made it difficult to attack from the ground. Since the burn zone is close to the Pacific Ocean, the marine layer prevented fixed-wing aircraft from dropping Phos-Chek until Monday afternoon."Again, don't want anybody to feel there's imminent danger there, but we want to get that done hopefully before the cloud cover lifts today,'' Garcetti said. "And on the east we're working the three Rs -- the roads, the ridges and the rivers -- working boxing that in where we are, keep it from getting down whenever it comes to the river's edge and the bottom of those canyons and fights its way back up.''Crews responded to a remote area off Michael Lane and Palisades Court around 10 p.m. Friday as the fire grew to approximately 15 acres, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The fight continued overnight, but by 4 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dealing with a significant flare-up that quickly got out of hand, creating a large plume of smoke visible across Los Angeles County.Los Angeles Unified School District said Topanga Elementary Charter School classes will be held via remote learning until further notice.An evacuation center for large animals was established at Pierce College at 6201 Winnetka Avenue. Small animals can be taken to an L.A. County animal shelter at 29525 Agoura Road.