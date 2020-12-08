CHASE: Suspect drives wrong way on 105 Freeway in Inglewood area

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sheriff's deputies chased a possible DUI suspect in a pickup truck from the Lynwood area at fast speeds over freeways and local streets Tuesday afternoon.

At one point the suspect got on the 105 Freeway in the Inglewood area and drove in the wrong direction on the westbound side, heading eastbound on the shoulder against traffic.

The chase began just after 1 p.m. with Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies chasing a pickup truck driver they suspected of driving under the influence in Lynwood. The chase went over surface streets and then onto the 105 Freeway and then back off the freeway several times.

Sheriff's deputies chased a possible DUI suspect in a pickup truck from the Lynwood area at fast speeds over freeways and local streets Tuesday afternoon.



When the suspect got on the wrong side of the 105, deputies did not follow, but tracked him and caught up again after he exited.

The chase ended in less than 40 minutes with the suspect pulling into a parking lot in a residential area of South Los Angeles, exiting the vehicle and walking away. Sheriff's deputies were not in the immediate area but they caught up to him a few minutes later and a half-dozen deputies tackled him to the ground.
