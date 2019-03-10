Rancho Cucamonga: Gunman arrested after shooting at woman during attempted carjacking at gas station

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of opening fire on a woman's vehicle after attempting to carjack her at a gas station in Rancho Cucamonga.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced Saturday that 38-year-old Highland resident Orlando Frank Mancilla was arrested on charges for attempted carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon.According to the department, the crim incident occurred shortly before 12:25 a.m. Friday at a 76 station in the 6700 block of Carnelian Avenue. The suspect approached the vehicle as the woman was pumping gas."The male attempted to open the driver's door and told the victim to get out of the car," a sheriff's statement said. "The victim put her vehicle in reverse and drove out of the parking lot."The man then brandished a handgun and fired five rounds at the vehicle, hitting it three times, investigators said. The woman escaped injury.The gunman walked into the gas station's convenience store, where he was recorded on video surveillance cameras. He then got into a white newer-model Kia Forte sedan and fled south on Carnelian Avenue.In a surveillance photo released by authorities, the suspect was seen with a bald head and black goatee.Sheriff's officials said they began receiving calls from members of the public and other law enforcement personnel regarding the identity of the suspect.On Friday afternoon, investigators identified the suspect as Mancilla, and while officials prepared arrest and search warrants for his residence, officers from the Colton Police Department discovered Mancilla was at the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for unknown reasons. Deputies responded to ARMC and took Mancilla into custody with the assistance of Colton police officers.Deputies also seized several firearms and a large amount of ammunition inside Mancilla's residence. The items included one AR15 rifle, one AR15 style 22 caliber rifle, one AK47 rifle, one 12-gauge shotgun and one 22 caliber pistol and approximately 100 pounds of various caliber ammunition.Mancilla's bail was set at $350,000.