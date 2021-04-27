2 killed, 1 injured during LA shooting spree that led to chase, standoff in Fullerton; suspect dead

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed and a third wounded during a shooting spree at different locations in Los Angeles, and the suspect led police on a lengthy chase that ended in a standoff in Fullerton, where the suspected gunman was pronounced dead after an officer-involved shooting on the 91 Freeway.A suspect wanted in three drive-by shootings, including two deadly, was killed in an officer-involved shooting after leading police on a chase early Tuesday morning that ended with a standoff on the 91 Freeway in Fullerton, authorities said.During a press briefing, Los Angeles police Lt. Raul Jovel said the suspect fired at least one shot at officers during the standoff,A motive is unclear and the shootings, which occurred within minutes just miles apart, appeared to be random in nature.The incident began around 1 a.m. as Los Angeles police officers responded to the shootings in downtown L.A. and the Exposition Park area.One man was shot and killed in the area of 7th and Figueroa streets, police say. Another man was found shot to death at a Starbucks drive-thru near 28th and Figueroa streets, according to authorities. A third man was injured near Exposition Boulevard and Figueroa Street.The pursuit that lasted nearly three hours, often at slow speeds, traveled along the 60 and 57 freeways before coming to an end on the westbound 91 Freeway near Raymond Avenue at about 3:25 a.m.AIR7 HD was over the scene as the suspect's vehicle, a white SUV, was pinned between two L.A.P.D. BearCats -- which is an armored vehicle used by the SWAT team. It appeared officers were deploying tear gas into the suspect's vehicle around 4:45 a.m.The suspect allegedly opened fire on officers, and authorities later said the suspect returned fire just before 5 a.m.The scene remained active as of 7 a.m., and all lanes of the 91 Freeway were shut down in both directions during the investigation. It was unclear when the freeway would reopen.The intersection of 7th and Figueroa streets remained shut down during the investigation as police combed through the area where a black SUV was founded with bullet holes in the passenger and driver's side windows. Additional information about the victim, only identified as a man who was driving the SUV, has not been released.A handgun was recovered at the scene, police say.No officers were injured in the incident.