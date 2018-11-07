Suspect sought after posting 'it's okay to be white' stickers at South Pasadena High School

Surveillance video shows a suspect in a Ghostface mask who trespassed at South Pasadena High School on Oct. 30, 2018. (KABC)

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
South Pasadena police are searching for a suspect who trespassed on a high school campus while wearing a Ghostface mask and posted stickers saying "it's okay to be white."

Surveillance video captured on campus showed a suspect in the mask, a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants climbing a locked gate around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

The suspect placed stickers with the phrase at random all over the campus.

Authorities said no other damage had been done to the school, and that the suspect acted alone. Police also said no other similar events happened prior to the incident.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the South Pasadena Police Department at (626) 403-7270.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vandalismhigh schoolsearchSouth PasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body found on roof of Hollywood apartment building
Protesters arrested during Santa Monica rally over rejection of Prop 10
Man sits on edge of wall along 134 Fwy in Glendale
Crews rescue driver trapped in cramped van in Sherman Oaks
FBI serves warrant at Jose Huizar's Boyle Heights home
LIVE: Midterm election results for state and local races
SoCal Edison warns of possible shutoffs amid red flag warning
Woman records mouse inside OC AMC theater
Show More
White House suspends pass of CNN's Jim Acosta
Teen who killed girlfriend shared graphic images of her murder
LAPD arrest suspect accused of snatching wigs from heads of women
12-year-old East LA boy found safe, authorities say
Results in key SoCal congressional races
More News