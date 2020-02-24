Suspect sought after couple injured in Echo Park hit-and-run

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect is sought after a husband and wife were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Echo Park early Monday morning, police said.

The man and woman were hit by the vehicle while crossing near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and White Knoll Drive close to 1 a.m., Los Angeles police said. The victims left a nearby club prior to the crash.

Video of the incident appears to show the victims getting thrown down the street after the collision. The suspect vehicle appears to stop momentarily, before fleeing.

Security guards are seen coming to the aid of the victims, before paramedics and the LAPD arrived. Police described the woman's injuries as grave and said the man's injuries were not life threatening, but they were severe.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark in color.

LAPD detectives were canvassing the area to find more surveillance video and witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.
