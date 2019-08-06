Suspect sought after Glendale shooting leaves man dead

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is sought after a man was shot and killed in Glendale Monday evening, police said.The shooting occurred near E. Palmer Avenue and Boynton Street at approximately 9:15 p.m. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots.Glendale police encountered a man with a gunshot wound when they responded to the scene.Police said the suspect, a man in his 50s, ran from the scene.The identity of the victim was not immediately released, but police said he is recognized as someone who lives in the neighborhood.