Suspect sought after Glendale shooting leaves man dead

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is sought after a man was shot and killed in Glendale Monday evening, police said.
The shooting occurred near E. Palmer Avenue and Boynton Street at approximately 9:15 p.m. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots.
Glendale police encountered a man with a gunshot wound when they responded to the scene.
Police said the suspect, a man in his 50s, ran from the scene.
The identity of the victim was not immediately released, but police said he is recognized as someone who lives in the neighborhood.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
