Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping of 14-year-old girl in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating a brazen attempted kidnapping case involving a 14-year-old girl in Adelanto.
The teenager told the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department that she had been walking to school Monday morning when a white truck pulled up next to her. The driver then got out and grabbed her by arm, according to the sheriff's department.
The victim said she punched the man, who then let her go. She ran to a relative's home where a family member called 911.
The suspect was described as a white man with dark hair in his 40s, about 5-foot-10 and weighing about 130 pounds.
He was reportedly driving an older model white truck.
The sheriff's department is asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective A. Pangburn at 760-552-6800.
Those who want to remain anonymous can submit information through We Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME or by visiting the We Tip website.
