Manhattan Beach police are on the hunt for a man accused of attacking and sexually assaulting a teen girl before her friend fought him off, police say.Officers responded to a call of a sexual assault in the 300 block of Valley Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday.Police learned three female teenagers were walking through a Vons store parking lot at 410 Manhattan Beach Boulevard when they noticed a man masturbating in his car. The suspect called out to the girls but they ignored him and continued walking into the store.The girls stayed in the store until they thought the suspect had left the area and walked south on Valley Drive from the grocery store.As the girls approached the area of 3rd Street and Valley Drive, the same suspect came up from behind them, shoved one of the girls to the ground and sexually assaulted her, according to a police department press release.One of the other girls began punching the suspect until he released her, and all three girls ran home and called 911.The suspect is described as a middle-eastern or Asian man with dark skin, between 20-30 years old, who was wearing a red and black flannel shirt.The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark-colored four-door sedan with an Uber sticker on the front passenger side window.Shortly before 10 p.m. that night, Manhattan Beach police received a call of a man exposing his genitals in the area of 35th Street and Flournoy Road. The suspect's description is not known but a witness described the suspect vehicle to be the same as the one described by the teen victims. Police said they believe it's possible it was the same suspect.Authorities are asking residents in both areas to check their home video surveillance to see if they captured footage of the suspect or the suspect's vehicle.Anyone with information is asked to call (310) 802-5133.