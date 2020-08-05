Suspect wanted for assaulting 3 women in separate incidents near Santiago Creek in Orange

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for assaulting three women during separate incidents in Orange.In late July, a woman was walking along the Santiago Creek Trail near Tustin Street and La Veta Avenue when the suspect grabbed her and "pulled her into an alcove," according to the Orange Police Department.The victim eventually managed to break free and the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.On Sunday, police say the same suspect allegedly attacked two other women in separate incidents that occurred within 15 minutes of each other.One woman was walking in the Santiago Creek bed near Spring Street "when a male suspect grabbed her arm as he unzipped his pants" before she pulled away and screamed, police said.Shortly after, the same suspect approached a woman who was walking at the park entrance near the dead-end of Walnut Avenue and grabbed the victim's butt. The suspect also fled on a bicycle in both incidents.The suspect is described by police as a Hispanic man in his 40s with black hair and brown eyes, who speaks both English and Spanish.Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (714) 744-7521. If seen in public, authorities warn not to contact or confront him.