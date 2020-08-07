Suspect wounded after deputy-involved shootings in Hacienda Heights, Industry

A suspect was wounded after two deputy-involved shootings in Hacienda Heights and City of Industry early Friday morning, authorities said.
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was wounded after two deputy-involved shootings in Hacienda Heights and City of Industry early Friday morning, authorities said.

The first shooting occurred in Hacienda Heights at Gail Avenue and Hacienda Boulevard shortly after 1 a.m. After the shooting, L.A. County sheriff's deputies chased the suspect when the person managed to flee the scene.

A second shooting happened several minutes later in the 13300 block of Crossroads Parkway, about four miles away from the initial shooting.

The suspect was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

There were no immediate reports of deputies injured.

Details regarding what led to the initial shooting were unknown. The name of the suspect was not released by authorities.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
city of industryhacienda heightslos angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentshootingdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
16-year-old killed in 2-vehicle crash in Van Nuys
Newsom to issue guidance on reopening CA colleges
Arrest made in 1996 murder of Covina woman in nursing home
Compton community mourns murdered teen basketball star
Man died trying to save drowning kids in California
'Am I going to die?': Beirut bride recounts horrific moment explosion hit
OC restaurants compliant with COVID guidelines eligible for $1K grant
Show More
GA student suspended for sharing photos showing crowded halls
Biden faces backlash over comparing Black, Latino diversity
Deputies shoot, kill Palm Desert man after he rams car into gun store
COVID-19 testing site to open at Mexico-CA border
Republicans push Kanye 2020. But will it really hurt Biden?
More TOP STORIES News