Suspected drunk driver crashes, lands onto Wildomar preschool

An 18-year-old man is under arrest for DUI after a dramatic crash where a car landed on top of a preschool building in Wildomar Friday night.Riverside County sheriff's officials said that at about 11:30 p.m., the 2006 Infiniti veered off the road and onto the roof of Bundy Canyon Christian School in the 23400 block of Bundy Canyon Road.Amazingly, no one was killed in the crash but the preschool building was almost completely destroyed.The 18-year-old driver ran off after the crash but police were able to locate him soon after.The unidentified suspect was taken to a nearby hospital before being arrested for DUI.