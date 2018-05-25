Suspected DUI chase ends in Woodland Hills area

A driver wanted on suspicion of DUI led authorities on a chase through surface streets, freeways and a winding, dark road in the Westside region of Los Angeles County on Friday.The chase started shortly before 8 p.m. near the 405 Freeway at Roscoe Boulevard in Van Nuys.The white two-door Hyundai went on the southbound 405 and exited Santa Monica Boulevard, where the driver weaved through traffic lanes along the busy street near the Santa Monica Promenade.The suspect got onto Pacific Coast Highway at average speeds and blew through red lights in the Malibu area, where patrol vehicles appeared to back off.The driver eventually got onto Topanga Canyon Boulevard and at times drove on the wrong side of the narrow, winding road.The pursuit continued toward the San Fernando Valley. The suspect then suddenly stopped in the middle of a street in Woodland Hills due to a spike strip on the road.At least three patrol SUVs quickly pulled up behind the male driver, who got out of the vehicle with his hands up.The suspect appeared to surrender without incident and officers took him into custody.No one else appeared to be inside the vehicle.