Suspects arrested after 80-year-old man beaten, robbed at grocery store in Lancaster

EMBED >More News Videos Sheriff's deputies are seeking the public's help finding a suspect who viciously attacked and robbed an elderly man at a Lancaster grocery store.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities have arrested two suspects after an 80-year-old man was beaten and robbed inside a grocery store bathroom in Lancaster.Investigators were looking for 22-year-old Damaris Wade and 33-year-old Tamika White.Wade allegedly assaulted and robbed Roberto Flores-Lopez earlier in the bathroom of a local grocery store. White accompanied Wade to the store, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Flores was found inside the restroom at Superior Grocers on Wednesday morning. He suffered injuries to his face, along with several broken ribs.His family says he is out of the ICU, but faces a long recovery.Authorities said no further details will be released.