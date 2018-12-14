Authorities arrested five people early Friday morning following the death of a man who was shot and killed in East Los Angeles.The suspects led authorities on a pursuit through East LA on the southbound side of the 5 Freeway before getting onto surface streets in Downey and crashing, authorities said.Authorities then took the suspects into custody.It is believed the suspects possibly threw out a weapon during the pursuit, triggering an investigation, which shut down the 5 Freeway at Washington Boulevard.The shooting occurred at approximately 12:31 a.m. on the 4300 block of Whittier Boulevard, according to a news release by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.