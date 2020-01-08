Police seek help identifying man, woman responsible for killing dog in La Mirada: VIDEO

By ABC7.com staff
LA MIRADA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff is seeking help identifying a man and woman responsible for killing a dog in La Mirada.

A witness saw a man exit an SUV and place something on the ground near the gutter in the 16400 block of Phoebe Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Moments later, the witness heard two gunshots. The man then got back inside a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims. The witness said the vehicle was being driven by a woman.

The witness then found a dead dog laying on a dog bed.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the LA County Sheriff's Department Norwalk Station at 562-466-5419. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477.
