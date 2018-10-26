SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) --A suspicious package addressed to Sen. Kamala Harris of California was discovered Friday at a post office in Sacramento, authorities said.
Local and federal investigators responded to the facility on 44th Street, which was subsequently evacuated and closed.
An FBI Evidence Response Team and bomb technicians, and the Sacramento County sheriff's bomb squad, were among those summoned to the scene.
It was unclear whether the package was connected to the series of mail bombs across the U.S. that led to the arrest of a suspect.
