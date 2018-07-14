Griffith Observatory evacuated as LAPD bomb squad checked suspicious package

The Griffith Observatory was evacuated on Saturday afternoon as a police bomb squad investigated a report of a suspicious package, authorities said. (KABC)

GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Griffith Observatory was evacuated Saturday afternoon as a police bomb squad investigated a report of a suspicious package, authorities said.

Officers responded to the scene in Griffith Park shortly before 1 p.m. following a request from a park ranger, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Authorities said an employee noticed the package on the east side of the building outside. Visitors and hikers on nearby trails were then told to evacuate.

"They just said we couldn't go up the mountain. They didn't really say why," one visitor said.

The package was then deemed harmless and authorities broke down the perimeter shortly before 4 p.m.

The scare comes four days after a small brush fire charred several vehicles and prompted the evacuation of the observatory. Saturday was the first day of operations after closing for a few days because of the fire.
