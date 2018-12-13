A car crashed into the living room of a San Gabriel home, sending the driver to a hospital and leaving one other person with minor injuries Wednesday night.The driver lost control of the Mercedes SUV he was driving, jumped a curb and then ran over a family's holiday display before crashing into their home.The car eventually landed in the living room.A woman inside the home was hit by flying debris and knocked to the floor, but only suffered minor injuries.The driver was transported to a hospital.Emergency responders believe the driver may have suffered a heart attack, which lead to the crash.