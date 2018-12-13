Mercedes SUV knocks over family's holiday display, crashes into San Gabriel home

A car crashed into the living room of a San Gabriel home, sending the driver to a hospital and leaving one other person with minor injuries Wednesday night. (RMG News)

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KABC) --
A car crashed into the living room of a San Gabriel home, sending the driver to a hospital and leaving one other person with minor injuries Wednesday night.

The driver lost control of the Mercedes SUV he was driving, jumped a curb and then ran over a family's holiday display before crashing into their home.

The car eventually landed in the living room.

A woman inside the home was hit by flying debris and knocked to the floor, but only suffered minor injuries.

The driver was transported to a hospital.

Emergency responders believe the driver may have suffered a heart attack, which lead to the crash.
