SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KABC) --A car crashed into the living room of a San Gabriel home, sending the driver to a hospital and leaving one other person with minor injuries Wednesday night.
The driver lost control of the Mercedes SUV he was driving, jumped a curb and then ran over a family's holiday display before crashing into their home.
The car eventually landed in the living room.
A woman inside the home was hit by flying debris and knocked to the floor, but only suffered minor injuries.
The driver was transported to a hospital.
Emergency responders believe the driver may have suffered a heart attack, which lead to the crash.