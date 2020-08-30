SWAT called to Woodland Hills after report of shots fired, barricaded suspects

A SWAT team responded to a Woodland Hills neighborhood on Sunday on a report of shots fired and several men barricaded inside a home.
WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A SWAT team responded to a Woodland Hills neighborhood on Sunday on a report of shots fired near a pro-Trump rally and several men barricaded inside a home.

Police were called to the area of Ventura Boulevard near Kelvin Avenue around 11:26 a.m. on a report of possible shots fired. There were no reports of injuries. Officers evacuated the nearby area and closed off Ventura Boulevard.

It was believed there were three men barricaded inside the residence.

A rally and car caravan in support of President Donald Trump was being held in the area at the time. Police say the shots were fired at the same time but it was not immediately clear if the shooting was targeting or connected to the event.
