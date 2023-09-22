Hey Disney! Bundle On The Red Carpet Sweepstakes: Enter for your chance to win!

On The Red Carpet is giving you a chance to win a Lego Disney Princess Ultimate Adventure Castle!

Here's your chance to win a Hey Disney! bundle pack (which includes a Mickey stand, Echo Show 5, and a gift card for the purchase of 1-year Hey Disney! subscription).

Viewers should watch "On The Red Carpet: October Preview" to obtain the "SECRET CODE." Here's where to watch:

New York: ABC7 Sunday, October 1 at 2pm EDT

Los Angeles: ABC7 Sunday, September 24 at 6:30pm PDT encore presentation Sunday, October 1 at 6:30pm PDT

Chicago: ABC7 Sunday, October 1 at 11:30pm CDT

Philadelphia: 6abc Sunday, October 1 at 2pm EDT

San Francisco: ABC7 Saturday, September 23 at 8:30pm PDT

Houston: ABC13 Sunday, September 24 at 4:30pm CDT

Raleigh-Durham: ABC11 Sunday, October 1 at 12:30pm EDT

Fresno: ABC30 Saturday, September 30 at 8:30pm PDT

You can also stream the show beginning September 23 on select ABC station streaming channels. Or stream anytime at OnTheRedCarpet.com

Once you have the "SECRET CODE" enter below:

If you don't see the entry form above, click here to enter.

Entries are valid from September 23, 2023 12:01 am PT until October 2, 2023 12:01 pm PT. Only open to residents of the 50 United States who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.