Hundreds of Watts students receive bikes at 'Sweet' Alice Harris' annual Christmas event

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's the season of giving, but for one community organizer it's nothing new. "Sweet" Alice Harris works year-round to give back to her community.
Harris is a pillar in Watts and is known for giving back especially around Christmas time, and this year was no different. 300 third and fourth grade students in Watts each got a brand-new bike and basketball.
"I'm so grateful for it because it has been a long time since I have rode a bike," said Yahira Jacobo, a fourth grader from Flournoy Elementary School.
Sweet Alice said she grew up not having very much and vowed to herself that she wouldn't let her kids or the kids in her community feel left out.
"I say, 'Oh no that ain't gonna happen,'" Sweet Alice said. "We got to get everybody something. These children aren't going to cry... they're going to be riding."
"Some people don't learn about their gift until later in life, and some learn earlier," said Sweet Alice's daughter, Alvenia Hatten. "And she happened to learn earlier and her gift is people, and giving, and helping."
Sweet Alice does this Christmas party and giveaway for the kids in her community every year, but this year is special. She dedicated the event to the late Jackie Avant who offered to buy all of the bikes and toys.
"Unfortunately, she's not able to be here," said Hatten. "But again, we're going to still give out the toys and the bikes and honor her as well."
In true holiday fashion, not only is Sweet Alice providing for her community, but she's also inspiring younger generations.
"If little kids don't have a bike for Christmas, then I'll give them mine," said Harmony Smith, a third grader from Flournoy Elementary School.
