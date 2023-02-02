Small 2.9-magnitude earthquake reported in the San Fernando Valley near Sylmar

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was reported in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck around 4 p.m. about a mile west of Sylmar. Eyewitness News received several calls from viewers saying they felt shaking in their area.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Nearly 52 years ago, a 6.6-magnitude earthquake jolted the Sylmar area, which caused serious damage.

WATCH | How to make your own earthquake kit

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.